Zinus 12-inch Hybrid Queen Mattress hits $235 (All-time low), more from $215

Amazon is offering the Zinus 12-inch Hybrid Queen Mattress for $235 shipped. Today’s offer delivers $94 in savings and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. This Zinus mattress combines memory, high-density and viscolatex foams with steel innersprings to deliver a refreshing night of sleep. The mattress is rolled tightly inside of a box, making it easier to haul to its destination. Buyers can rest easy knowing that Zinus backs this offering with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more mattresses on sale.

If you keep a TV in your bedroom, it may be time to spring for a soundbar. Three new Hisense Roku TV Soundbars have arrived and pricing starts at $69. All three options seamlessly pair with Roku devices and also work with other setups thanks to HDMI ARC and optical audio inputs. Read all about them in our launch coverage.

Zinus 12-inch Hybrid Queen Mattress features:

Our famous odor-neutralizing green tea infused foam is now available in a hybrid mattress with a plush euro top and traditional innersprings for comfort that’s supportive, enveloping and always fresh

Made with . 5 inch memory foam, . 2 inch high-density foam, 2 inches Viscolatex foam, 1 inch comfort foam and a 6 inch base layer of steel innersprings for support with pressure-relieving softness; ideal for stomach sleepers and petite to average-weight individuals

