All-new Hisense Roku TV Soundbars arrive with $69 entry price

With loads of soundbars on the market, offerings with standout features or affordable price points tend garner the most amount of attention. Hisense is trying to deliver both with its latest batch of releases. There are three new Hisense Roku TV Soundbars, each delivers a compelling price point and respectable feature set that’s ready to seamlessly pair with Roku streaming media players and televisions alike. Continue reading to learn more.

Hisense Roku TV Soundbars arrive with affordable prices

The built-in speakers of most televisions aren’t great. For this reason, it doesn’t take much to get a noticeable improvement, which is precisely where the new Hisense Roku TV Soundbars come in handy.

As their name implies, each of Hisense’s new soundbars is made with Roku-powered devices in mind. There are three models, HS205, HS214, and HS218. Each is largely differentiated by wattage, with 60, 108, and 120 watts of power, respectively. Roku’s most-premium soundbar (HS218) further sets itself apart by including a wireless subwoofer.

Many features across the new lineup are shared, with HDMI ARC and Bluetooth connectivity making the list. Roku TV compatibility aims to make the setup process a quick one and once complete, a Roku TV remote will be able to both the owner’s soundbar and TV. Inside every box, you’ll find handy accessories like an HDMI cable and optical cord, alongside a wall mounting kit.

A variety of built-in presets appropriately tweak audio for music, movies, and news. This feature is fairly standard and found in most soundbars, but nonetheless is bound to come in handy when something sounds off.

Pricing and availability

As we’ve come to expect from Hisense, each of its new offerings target affordability with list pricing that starts at $69.99. The base HS205 model is $69.99, its mid-tier HS214 costs $99.99, and the more-premium HS218 clocks in at $149.99. All three Hisense Roku TV Soundbars are available for order now.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I do love tech, my desire to chase the high-end features has slowed. These days I am more focused on finding mid-tier solutions that offer an exceptional list of features for the price.

This is the market segment each of the new Hisense Roku TV Soundbars appear to be after. For this reason, I would certainly consider these if I were personally in need of a soundbar. But for now, I’m being well-served by Polk Audio’s Command Bar (reviewed here) and one of VIZIO’s more affordable audio solutions.

