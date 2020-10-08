Apple’s Mac Pro Solid-State Drive Kits receive first price drop

Amazon is offering Apple’s 1TB Solid-State Drive Kit for Mac Pro at $537.10 or the 2TB solution for $902.50 shipped. Note: Stock is running low. This works out to roughly 10% in savings no matter which way you go and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. Apple’s Solid-State Drive Kit paves the way for easily upgrading internal storage in your Mac Pro. Buyers will receive two drives despite which capacity they choose. This official kit from Apple is ready to replace what your Mac Pro shipped with, making it a great solution if you picked a base model with 256GB of storage. Swing by our launch coverage to learn more.

If you want added flexibility and more affordable storage upgrades going forward, consider Sonnet’s M.2 4×4 PCIe Card for $399. It delivers four NVMe slots, allowing you to pick more cost-conscious storage solutions best suited your setup both now and in the future. For more details, be sure to scout out our hands-on review.

While not as tidy as internal storage, you can opt for something more flexible like Samsung’s T7 Portable 2TB Solid-State Drive instead. You’ll spend considerably less at $320 while also ensuring that you can take data with you when on-the-go. The combination of USB-C and a solid-state storage ushers in speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. Find more helpful details in our release coverage.

If your storage and RAM needs go far beyond what either of the kits above offer, be sure to look at what Jeff Benjamin over at our sister site 9to5Mac has done with his. Spoiler alert: He has 24TB of solid-state storage and 384GB of RAM. How did he pull it off? Swing by his Back to the Mac post to find out.

Apple SSD Kit for Mac Pro features:

The SSD Kit for Mac Pro enables you to upgrade the internal SSD storage capacity of your Mac Pro.

This kit, containing two modules, replaces the current SSD module(s) in your system. Installation required.

Note: Software reinstallation requires a second Mac running Apple Configurator 2 and a USB-C cable. Compatible with Mac Pro (2019).

