Samsung T7 portable SSDs hit the scene today in bright colors from $110

- May. 19th 2020 2:20 pm ET

0

Back at CES 2020, Samsung unveiled a handful of new portable solid-state drives, including a selection of sleek touch-enabled options. While the high-end drives with touch security have already hit the market to much excitement, Samsung’s new and more affordable options, are available for purchase today as well. The T7 line of portable SSDs arrives in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities in your choice of bright colors. They are also quite a bit less expensive than its more tech-laden siblings. Hit the jump for full details on the latest storage release from Samsung.

Samsung’s colorful new T7 SSDs now available

The latest solid-state drives from Samsung arrive today with USB-C and A connectivity, making it a swiss army knife of storage designed for just about any device on the market. While it’s a natural pairing with Macs and PCs alike, new features in iPad OS make it a solid option for storing images and more via Apple’s more portable offerings, as well.

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transfering large files. Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 gives you speed and durability in a palm-sized package. Introducing the new standard in external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

The combination of the latest USB connectivity standards and solid-state storage means that you’ll be able to count on quick transfer speeds, second only on the consumer side of the market to Thunderbolt 3 offerings. Samsung promises transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s, which it says is nearly “twice as fast as the previous T5 model.”

If you’ve seen Samsung’s previous forays into this category, you know that one of the biggest perks is a small and lightweight footprint. This remains true with the latest generation, which is roughly the size of a credit card. It weighs in at just 2-ounces and is only 8-millimeters thick.

Pricing and availability

If you’re ready to check out the latest release from Samsung, availability begins today direct from the manufacturer and other retailers like B&H. Here’s the breakdown on pricing. The base 500GB model will retail for $110, while upgrading to 1TB bumps the price to $200, and 2TB goes even higher to $370.

You’ll have your choice of three different colors here, including metallic red, indigo blue, and titan gray. Each model ships with a USB-C and USB-A cable, making it easy to connect up with your preferred device of choice.

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

