Our readers have purchased a lot of AUKEY products over the years. And while you might think of them as primarily a smartphone accessory brand, in recent years, they’ve moved to expand their offerings. That includes a line of smart home products including various plugs and more. One such notable release is AUKEY’s new Smart Table Lamp, an affordable light source that’s compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and more. Head below for a brief overview and some hands-on thoughts.

AUKEY Smart Table Lamp brings affordable smartphone control

AUKEY’s new smart lamp has an original price of $45, but you’ll regularly find it on sale. Chrome accents on the top and the bottom holds a plastic frosted section that illuminates when in use. There are no physical buttons, aside from the Wi-Fi pairing on the bottom, making it a streamlined option for minimalists.

There are four different ways to control this lamp: the smartphone app (iOS and Android), Alexa, and Google Assistant. You won’t find HomeKit here, but you can leverage Siri Shortcuts here, however. Touch controls on the top turn the light on and off, if needed.

AUKEY Smart Table Lamp features:

Works with Alexa and Google Home, allowing you to control the LED Lamp with voice commands. (2.4GHz ONLY) AUKEY smart bedside lamp can be remotely controlled with a mobile phone. Light switch, brightness adjustment, and color change can be remotely controlled through the AUKEY Home app

A touch-activated ambient light which is great for relaxing background illumination and reading. Suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and hallways, as well as relaxed modern offices. Choose between warm white light and a rich blend of vibrant colors

Eight scene lights – four fixed lights, four adjustable. From reading, sleeping, lighting to romance, and parties. Meet all your needs and become the best companion

Tested with 9to5Toys

Affordability, connectivity with mainstream ecosystems, and a nice design are big highlights on AUKEY’s Smart Table Lamp. That’s three reasons to consider adding this accessory to your setup.

Inside the iOS and Android app, you’ll find various layers of customization that make it easy to leverage this smart lamp for your life. It offers support for custom colors, automated schedules, and more. I’ve been using it as a nightlight for our daughter over the past few weeks. It automatically turns out at dusk, and she knows to tap the top and turn it off at bed. But the app is also set to automatically turn off if she forgets.

Additionally, all the usual voice controls are available here with Alexa and Google Assistant support. You can also leverage Siri Shortcuts if you’re in the Apple ecosystem, as well.

Given the affordable price tag, approachable design, and compatibility with various smart home setups, it’s easy to recommend this smart lamp to our readers.

