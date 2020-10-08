Adopt Citizen’s Black-Ion Eco-Drive Watch for $103.50 (Save 48%)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Black-Ion Plated Watch (CA0435-51E) for $103.30 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $97 off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $8 of the lowest price we have tracked. This classy watch is powered by any light source, meaning you will never need to think about charging or swapping batteries. The combination of black-ion plated stainless steel and green accents makes this watch a worthy addition to your collection. Strong water-resistance allows this timepiece to submerge up to 330-feet. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For those of you that won’t mind occasionally swapping a battery, you can score BUREI’s Minimalist Watch for $24 when clipping the on-page coupon. This timepiece features clean lines accompanied by a dark gray brass dial. Its stainless steel mesh band is said to be “very comfortable.” Over 3,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

If neither option above seems like the right style for your wardrobe, be sure to swing by yesterday’s roundup to find options priced from $16.50. Our favorite from the batch is the Citizen Eco-Drive Strap Watch for $99 shipped. For this offering, buyers stand to bag $51 in savings, making it yet another Citizen watch worthy of your consideration.

Citizen Eco-Drive Black-Ion Plated Watch features:

Eco-drive is fueled by light so it never needs a battery

Black ion plated stainless steel case and bracelet with green accents

1/5 second chronograph measures up to 60 minutes, 12/24 hour time

Proprietary chroma finishing. Rotate the crown to set the time

Water resistant to 330 feet (100 M): suitable for snorkeling, as well as swimming, but not diving

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!