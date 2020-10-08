Clarks takes up to 50% off sitewide and 30% off orders of $100: Boots, more

Clarks is currently offering up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, Clarks takes 30% off orders of $100 with promo code AUTUMN at checkout. Inside this sale you can find great deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Un Trail Form Tan Leather Sneakers. These shoes are perfect for fall and currently marked down to $84. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $180. They’re available in five color options and are made of lightweight material. This style is also cushioned and breathable for added comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Clarks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

