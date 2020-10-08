CRAFTSMAN’s rechargeable 500Lm flashlight is also a power bank: $30 (Reg. $36)

- Oct. 8th 2020 4:56 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN Rechargeable 500-Lumen Flashlight for $29.97 shipped. Matched at Lowe’s with free in-store pickup. That’s 17% off the going rate and is the best 2020 price we’ve tracked. Thanks to “ultra-bright” LEDs, this flashlight is ready to illuminate whatever lays ahead with 500 lumens of brightness. Another standout feature is a built-in USB-A port that’s ready to hand off some of its battery power to smartphones, tablets, and more. The entire flashlight is encased in aluminum and can be submerged in up to 6 feet of water. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Shave another $7 off today’s spending when grabbing Anker’s Rechargeable Bolder LC40 Flashlight instead. It’s currently listed for $23 and emits 400 lumens of brightness. When used with medium brightness, users can anticipate up to 20-hour battery life.

Yet another deal you may be interested in involves Kershaw’s Framelock-Assisted Black-Oxide Knife at $32. This deal takes $28 off, allowing you to bag a considerable amount of savings. This Kershaw knife boasts a sleek design that’s accompanied by a 3-inch black-oxide coated blade. When closed it measures 3.75 inches, delivering a form-factor that’s ready to slide into most pockets.

CRAFTSMAN Flashlight features:

  • Ultra bright LED flashlight provides up to 500 Lumens
  • USB charging/power supply port: recharges phones, tablets and more
  • Li-Ion battery stays charged up to 12 Months
  • Aluminum waterproof housing is submersible up to 6 feet
  • Multifunction power switch: High/Low/SOS signal; Charges with included USB cord

