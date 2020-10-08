Snag Kershaw’s Framelock-Assisted Black-Oxide Knife for $32 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw AM-3 Framelock-Assisted Knife for $32.28 shipped. That’s 46% off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sleek-looking Kershaw knife boasts a 3-inch black-oxide coated blade. The company opted to use 8Cr13MoV stainless steel and to also implement a framelock-assisted design. When closed this Kershaw measures 3.75-inches, ensuring it will easily fit inside of most pockets. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife for $8. While it’s blade isn’t as long, this offering certainly attempts to make up for it at a quarter of the price. For even more options, be sure to peruse our list of the best multi-tools from $5.

Become even more handy when scooping up DEWALT’s $5.50 Torx Insert Bit Set. This price is the result of a 39% discount, making now an excellent time to add it to your repertoire. Buyers will score a seven bit kit comprised of T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, and T40 sizes.

Kershaw AM-3 Framelock-Assisted Knife features:

AM-3 Framelock A/O. Assisted opening. 3.75″ closed. 3″ black oxide coated 8Cr13MoV stainless drop point blade. Extended tang. Thumb stud. Pocket clip. Black polished G-10 front handle with black oxide coated stainless back handle. Al Mar Knives design. Boxed. Made in China.

