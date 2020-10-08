Walker Edison’s 40-inch Coffee Table bundles two baskets at $127.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 40-inch Coffee Table for $127.50 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and the best offer we’ve tracked since January. This coffee table comes in a rich brown colorway that’s bound to look great in most spaces. Dimensions work out to 18- by 40- by 22-inches and it’s ready to support up to 75-pounds of weight. Two baskets are included and each fit perfectly on top of this coffee table’s shelf. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Bolster the lifespan of your new coffee table by outfitting it with six marble-styled coasters for $13. These look great and the cost is easily covered by the amount saved on the deal above. With over 1,400 reviews so far, Amazon shoppers tend to leave an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

Oh, and if your mattress needs refreshed, we’ve got some notable deals that are worth a moment of your time. Our favorite is Zinus’ 12-inch Hybrid Queen Mattress at $235, but there are other sizes and styles priced from $215. Swing by the full roundup to see which solution has your name on it.

Walker Edison 40-inch Coffee Table features:

Dimensions: 18″ H x 40” L x 22” W

Includes 2 baskets

Made of durable laminate and high-grade MDF

Supports up to 75 lbs.

Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

Included components: Hardware Pack

