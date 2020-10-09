Kershaw’s Chill EDC Pocket Knife hits $21.50 at Amazon (2020 low)

- Oct. 9th 2020 12:48 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Chill Folding EDC Pocket Knife for $21.38 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal shaves 20% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2020. This offering boasts a 3.1-inch “razor sharp” 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade that’s built to resist both wear and corrosion. A non-reflective coating mutes its overall look, giving it a more matte-like appearance. Kershaw touts it as “a sleek, low-profile everyday pocket carry.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Spend a whole lot less when opting for Gerber's $8 Paraframe Mini Knife. As its name implies, it features a smaller design than the deal above, but this arguably makes it more pocketable.

Another deal worth wielding every day is Citizen’s Black-Ion Eco-Drive Watch. This timepiece looks fantastic and is powered by any light source, making it a worry-free watch that’s built to last for many years. It’s marked down and currently available for 50% off. This means you can scoop it up for $100.50, a discount price that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Kershaw Chill EDC Pocket Knife features:

  • 3.1-inch razor sharp 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade, resistant to wear and corrosion, coated with a non-reflective bead-blasted finish
  • Stylish, lightweight basic black textured G-10 handle scales provide secure grip and comfortable in-hand feel
  • Slim profile fits comfortably in any pocket, purse, backpack, bag, jacket, on belts, key chains or lanyards

