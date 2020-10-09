Pocket Optoma’s 14-ounce Mini Projector for $100.50 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $100.66 shipped. That’s 50% off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $19 of the lowest price we have tracked. This compact projector weighs in at under 1-pound and is powered by a built-in battery that’s said to last for around 4.5-hours. Despite being both affordable and pocketable, this offering is ready to create an 80-inch screen wherever you’re headed. An HDMI port can be found along the back, providing a universal way to connect your favorite streaming device. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Need a way to store a streaming media player and cables to go with your new projector? Cocoon’s Grid-IT! Organizer is at the top of my list. It’s currently priced at under $10 and easily slides into an existing backpack. A unique elastic retention system keeps everything organized and held firmly in place.

Speaking of home theater devices, did you see Hisense’s new Roku TV Soundbars? Pricing starts at $69, letting this lineup provide an affordable way to upgrade bedroom TVs and more. Folks with Roku-powered streaming media players or TVs will enjoy seamless pairing. Read our coverage to learn more.

Optoma LV130 Mini Projector features:

A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound

A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings

Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements

