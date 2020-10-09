Pocket Optoma’s 14-ounce Mini Projector for $100.50 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $100.66 shipped. That’s 50% off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $19 of the lowest price we have tracked. This compact projector weighs in at under 1-pound and is powered by a built-in battery that’s said to last for around 4.5-hours. Despite being both affordable and pocketable, this offering is ready to create an 80-inch screen wherever you’re headed. An HDMI port can be found along the back, providing a universal way to connect your favorite streaming device. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.
Need a way to store a streaming media player and cables to go with your new projector? Cocoon’s Grid-IT! Organizer is at the top of my list. It’s currently priced at under $10 and easily slides into an existing backpack. A unique elastic retention system keeps everything organized and held firmly in place.
Speaking of home theater devices, did you see Hisense’s new Roku TV Soundbars? Pricing starts at $69, letting this lineup provide an affordable way to upgrade bedroom TVs and more. Folks with Roku-powered streaming media players or TVs will enjoy seamless pairing. Read our coverage to learn more.
Optoma LV130 Mini Projector features:
- A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound
- A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings
- Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!