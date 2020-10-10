Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch hits $51.50, more timepieces up to $213 off

- Oct. 10th 2020 10:22 am ET

$51.50
0

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $51.50 shipped. That’s $24 off what it’s averaged over the last six months and is the best price we can find right now. Despite looking like a traditional watch, this sleek wearable can track more than 10 different fitness activities and even record sleep data. It pairs with a smartphone using the Health Mate app and can send all information to Apple Health, Google Fit, and many other services. Since there is no display to power, wearers will enjoy 8-month battery life before needing to swap in a replacement. My wife has been wearing this watch for over a year now and the initial battery actually lasted far beyond eight months. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

While not as new of a deal as the discounts above, we did spot Citizen’s Black-Ion Eco-Drive Watch for $100.50 on Thursday. The markdown is still live, allowing you to cash in on 50% of savings. It’s powered by any light source, meaning you’ll never have to worry about charging or fiddling with batteries.

Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • 24/7 seamless tracking – Automatic walk, run, swim & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance
  • Sleep monitoring – Sleep cycle analysis plus silent vibrating alarm with Smart Wake-Up to wake you at the optimal point
  • Premium materials – Stainless steel, chrome hands, silicone sport strap

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$51.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Fossil Skagen Citizen Timex Withings

About the Author