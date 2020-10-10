Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch hits $51.50, more timepieces up to $213 off

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $51.50 shipped. That’s $24 off what it’s averaged over the last six months and is the best price we can find right now. Despite looking like a traditional watch, this sleek wearable can track more than 10 different fitness activities and even record sleep data. It pairs with a smartphone using the Health Mate app and can send all information to Apple Health, Google Fit, and many other services. Since there is no display to power, wearers will enjoy 8-month battery life before needing to swap in a replacement. My wife has been wearing this watch for over a year now and the initial battery actually lasted far beyond eight months. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

While not as new of a deal as the discounts above, we did spot Citizen’s Black-Ion Eco-Drive Watch for $100.50 on Thursday. The markdown is still live, allowing you to cash in on 50% of savings. It’s powered by any light source, meaning you’ll never have to worry about charging or fiddling with batteries.

Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch features:

24/7 seamless tracking – Automatic walk, run, swim & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance

Sleep monitoring – Sleep cycle analysis plus silent vibrating alarm with Smart Wake-Up to wake you at the optimal point

Premium materials – Stainless steel, chrome hands, silicone sport strap

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!