Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch hits $51.50, more timepieces up to $213 off

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $51.50 shipped. That’s $24 off what it’s averaged over the last six months and is the best price we can find right now. Despite looking like a traditional watch, this sleek wearable can track more than 10 different fitness activities and even record sleep data. It pairs with a smartphone using the Health Mate app and can send all information to Apple Health, Google Fit, and many other services. Since there is no display to power, wearers will enjoy 8-month battery life before needing to swap in a replacement. My wife has been wearing this watch for over a year now and the initial battery actually lasted far beyond eight months. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.
While not as new of a deal as the discounts above, we did spot Citizen’s Black-Ion Eco-Drive Watch for $100.50 on Thursday. The markdown is still live, allowing you to cash in on 50% of savings. It’s powered by any light source, meaning you’ll never have to worry about charging or fiddling with batteries.
Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch features:
- 24/7 seamless tracking – Automatic walk, run, swim & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance
- Sleep monitoring – Sleep cycle analysis plus silent vibrating alarm with Smart Wake-Up to wake you at the optimal point
- Premium materials – Stainless steel, chrome hands, silicone sport strap
