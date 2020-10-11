Siri control highlights this HomeKit-enabled oil diffuser at $50 shipped

Astromart US (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the VOCOlink Smart Aroma Diffuser with HomeKit for $49.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $60. Today’s deal matches our previous mention as well as one of the best offers we’ve tracked all-time. We detailed its many features in HomeKit Weekly, calling it “novel smart home product and a neat accessory for HomeKit enthusiasts.” If you’re someone that regularly diffuses oil, this is a fun way to take your setup to the next level. Offers a 12-hour runtime, automatic shutoff, and remote access. The built-in light is also nice if you’re looking to add a soft glow to your space. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you already own a diffuser but want to bring Siri control to the mix, consider picking up a Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $18. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, this is an easy way to upgrade your setup. One of our favorite features here is its slim design, which only takes up a single outlet at a time. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of Amazon reviewers.

VOCOlinc Smart Wi-Fi Aroma Diffuser features:

Simply smart > Flawlessly compatible with Alexa, Google and Siri; rich customizations available exclusively with the LinkWise app: adjust mist level, light colors and brightness; create schedules to turn on/off mist and set timers

Unique flower bud design > The elegant and refreshing decoration ideal for aromatherapy and moisturizing the air in your bedroom, yoga room, hotel room, office, etc (best up to 323 sq.ft.)

Rainbow-spretrum mood light > Choose from 16 million colors and apply your favorite light effects to create the perfect ambience for your daily routines

