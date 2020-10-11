Roku Prime Day deals start at $22: Premiere 4K $28 (Reg. $40), more

Prime Day deals have officially launched for Roku’s lineup of streaming media players at Amazon. Headlining is the Roku Express HD for $21.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $30 with today’s deal marking the bet we’ve seen at Amazon in 2020. Roku Express HD arrives as arguably the most affordable streaming media player on the market today. On top of all the usual streaming services, Roku has recently brought Disney+ and Apple TV to the mix, delivering even greater functionality. Simply connect the included HDMI cable and pair the Express HD with your network to get started. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You’ll find even more Roku Prime Day deals down below.

Next up, the Roku Premiere with 4K support is down to $27.95 shipped. This model typically sells for $40. You’ll find many of the same features noted on the Express HD above, but with upgraded capabilities for 4K content. That will allow you to take advantage of ultra HD video from various streaming services like Netflix, Apple, and others. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prime Day is also delivering a notable price drop on the Roku Streaming Stick+ at $37. It is usually listed at $50. With 4K capabilities and an ultra-thin design, this model arrives as an all-in-one solution for avid streamers wanting to avoid too much bulk in their setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Roku Express HD features:

Streaming made easy: Roku Express lets you stream free, live and premium TV over the Internet right to your TV; It’s perfect for new users, secondary TVs and easy gifting but powerful enough for seasoned pros

Quick and easy setup: Just plug it into your TV with the included High Speed HDMI Cable and connect to the internet to get started

Tons of power, tons of fun: Compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, HBO, Showtime and Google Play to cable alternative like Hulu with Live TV, enjoy the most talked about TV across free and paid channels

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!