Columbia, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger accessories from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Dickies, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, and Columbia accessories. Our top pick from this sale is the Columbia RFID Passcase Wallet in Dark Tan for $16.80 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $26, that’s the second lowest rate we’ve seen. This wallet is great for everyday use and has six card slots, large bill compartment, and a removable ID window. It’s sleek to fit into your back pocket and features RFID protection. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 600 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another great option is the Tommy Hilfiger Sleek Leather Wallet that’s marked down to $13.99. For comparison, this wallet was originally priced at $20. This style is slim to slide right into your pocket and perfect for holiday gifting. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 150 reviews.

You will also want to check out Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off favorites. Plus, you can save up to 60% off already-reduced styles.

Columbia’s RFID Passcase Wallet features:

This bifold wallet features 6 card slots, 2 secret slip pockets and 1 removable ID window, It also includes a large bill compartment.

Keep your credit cards safe and protected from wireless thefts, The RFID lining acts like a blocking shield to keep your data protected.

Measuring just 3.5”H x 4.5”H this thin wallet fits perfectly in your pocket, Enjoy a clean look every time.

The classic design of this wallet features contrasting stitches on edges and a stitched logo patch on front for a minimalist, yet timeless style.

