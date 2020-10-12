iPads, MacBooks, LG UltraFine monitors, more on sale from $280 today only

- Oct. 12th 2020 6:53 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of iPads, MacBooks, and displays from $280. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad from $289.99. As a comparison, many of these models typically go for $350 or more. Today’s deals are in open-box excellent condition and include a warranty direct from Apple. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording. More below.

Another standout today is Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air from $869.99. You’d originally pay $1,099 or more for these MacBooks. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Air delivers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and a completely refreshed design. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports delivery connectivity for all of your gear at up to 40GB/s. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps you up and running throughout the day. Includes a one-year warranty.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on MacBooks, iPads, and various other Apple accessories.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros in mind, the latest iPads from Apple deliver something for everyone.
