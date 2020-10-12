Bid snoring adieu this Prime Day with Philips’ SmartSleep Band: $160 ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band for $159.95 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if snoring is something that has been constantly disrupting your sleep for years or something that’s just starting to rear its ugly head, this band is ready to help. Philips tout it as a “clinically proven” solution able to reduce snoring with an impressive report that “86% of users” have noticed improvement. Philips is so confident that the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Use today’s savings to make waking up a little bit easier with Philips’ SmartSleep Light at $40. Instead of relying solely on annoying sounds, this stylish alarm emits light that mimics sunrise to help you wake up feeling more refreshed. It is “clinically proven” for “improving your sleep, energy, and well being.”

Need a night stand to go with your new setup? We’ve got you covered with a notable deal on Zinus’ versatile solution at $37. Grabbing it now leads to 26% of savings. Its minimalistic design allows it to also work as an end table, making it a long-term solution that can adjust with your needs.

Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band features:

Digital display provides detailed information into your sleep and snoring patterns

Built-in sleep timer lets you fall asleep in your most comfortable position before monitoring your sleep patterns and giving you snoring alerts

30-Day money back guarantee and a 2-year warranty; Battery: Lithium Polymer 3.7v

