Zinus' versatile End Table/Night Stand strikes $37 (Save 26%)

- Oct. 9th 2020 4:55 pm ET

$37
0

Amazon is offering the Zinus Modern End Table/Night Stand for $36.94 shipped. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. If you’ve been wanting to give your bedroom or living room a refresh, this modern piece of furniture is ready to serve as an end table or nightstand. It measures 20 inches in every direction, providing ample room for books, an iPad, and more. There’s both an upper and lower shelf and the entire unit is sturdy enough to support 100 pounds of weight. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

It doesn’t matter where you put your new piece of Zinus furniture, Anker’s PowerWave Wireless Charger will be a nice addition. At $12, today’s savings can fully cover this purchase. It’s ready to provide up to 10 watts of wireless charging power to your Qi-compatible device. Oh, and since we’re talking Anker, be sure to take a moment and peruse today’s fresh batch of discounts.

In case you missed it, Walker Edison’s 40-inch Coffee Table is also on sale. Amazon shoppers can score it for $127.50. It comes in a rich brown colorway that’s bound to look great in most spaces. Two baskets are included and perfectly fit on its shelf, adding a nice amount of additional storage to your home.

Zinus Modern End Table features:

  • Functional and stylish set of two tables with an additional lower shelf
  • Easy to Assemble and fits in small spaces
  • Dimensions: 20″L x 20″W x 20″H with 100 lb. weight capacity each
  • Sturdy, strong square steel tubing frame
  • Red mahogany wood grain finish is easy to clean

$37
