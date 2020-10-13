Amazon discounts build-your-own-PC gear like Zen 3 motherboards, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, you’ll find a selection of build-your-own-PC components and accessories priced from $12 shipped. One of our favorites is the Zen 3-ready ASUS TUF Gaming B550-PLUS AM4 Motherboard for $127.99. Down from $170, today’s deal drops ASUS’ TUF motherboard to a new all-time low and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting a killer motherboard that works with AMD’s Zen 3, this is a great choice. You’ll find PCIe 4.0, 2.5Gb LAN, HDMI 2.1, and much more here. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We’re outlining a few of our favorite deals below, but Amazon has a landing page with quite a few other great deals for you to browse.

Our top picks:

ASUS TUF Gaming B550-PLUS AM4 Motherboard features:

AMD AM4 Socket and PCIe 4. 0: The perfect pairing for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen CPUs

Robust Power Design: 8+2 DrMOS power stages with high-quality alloy chokes and durable capacitors to provide reliable power for the last AMD high-count-core CPUs

Optimized Thermal Solution: Fanless VRM and chipset heatsink, multiple hybrid fan headers and fan speed management with Fan Xpert 4 or the UEFI Q-Fan Control utility

High-performance Gaming Networking: 2. 5 Gb LAN with ASUS LANGuard

