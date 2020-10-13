Razer Blade 15 Advanced w/ 8-core i7 + 2070S hits low of $2,100, more from $26

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a wide selection of gaming computers, peripherals, and monitors. One of our favorites is the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with 2.3GHz 8-core i7/16GB/512GB for $2,099.99 shipped. Down $500 from its regular going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rocking the 10th generation 8-core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and even NVIDIA’s 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card, this laptop offers plenty of power to handle anything you throw at it. From gaming to video editing, this laptop can do it all. This model also sports a 4K OLED display, which makes this the perfect option for content creators thanks to the high-quality screen. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorite deals, but be sure to swing by Amazon’s landing page to view everything.

Our top picks:

Looking for something a bit more than what’s on sale here today? We’ve got another roundup with UltraWide monitors, 4K displays, and much more on sale with up to 30% off. Also, don’t forget to check out everything that Prime Day has to offer in our constantly-updating hub.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced features:

  • More Power, More Cores: The 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5. 1GHz Max Turbo.
  • Studio Ready: The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q Design (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) graphics is up to 25% faster than the original RTX 20 Series with more cores and higher clocks.
  • Vivid Visuals: The 4K OLED touch display delivers blazing fast 1ms response time and a wide color range covering 100% of the DCI-P3 space, while the HDR 400 True Black ensures deep blacks and vibrant colors.
  • Thin and Compact: The CNC aluminum unibody frame houses incredible performance in the most compact footprint possible, while remaining remarkably durable and just 0. 7″ thin.

