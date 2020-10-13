Razer Blade 15 Advanced w/ 8-core i7 + 2070S hits low of $2,100, more from $26

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a wide selection of gaming computers, peripherals, and monitors. One of our favorites is the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with 2.3GHz 8-core i7/16GB/512GB for $2,099.99 shipped. Down $500 from its regular going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rocking the 10th generation 8-core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and even NVIDIA’s 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card, this laptop offers plenty of power to handle anything you throw at it. From gaming to video editing, this laptop can do it all. This model also sports a 4K OLED display, which makes this the perfect option for content creators thanks to the high-quality screen. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorite deals, but be sure to swing by Amazon’s landing page to view everything.
Our top picks:
- SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse: $49 (Reg. $80)
- Seagate Game Drive Hub 8TB: $145 (Reg. $180)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 Laptop: $2,549 (Reg. $3,000)
- 2.3GHz i7/32GB/1TB
- RTX 2080S
- Viewsonic 25-inch 1080p 240Hz Monitor: $300 (Reg. $450)
- Cooler Master Gaming Mechanical Keyboard: $59 (Reg. $80)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: $27 (Reg. $40)
- HyperX Cloud Flight: $100 (Reg. $140)
- …and more…
Looking for something a bit more than what’s on sale here today? We’ve got another roundup with UltraWide monitors, 4K displays, and much more on sale with up to 30% off. Also, don’t forget to check out everything that Prime Day has to offer in our constantly-updating hub.
Razer Blade 15 Advanced features:
- More Power, More Cores: The 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5. 1GHz Max Turbo.
- Studio Ready: The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q Design (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) graphics is up to 25% faster than the original RTX 20 Series with more cores and higher clocks.
- Vivid Visuals: The 4K OLED touch display delivers blazing fast 1ms response time and a wide color range covering 100% of the DCI-P3 space, while the HDR 400 True Black ensures deep blacks and vibrant colors.
- Thin and Compact: The CNC aluminum unibody frame houses incredible performance in the most compact footprint possible, while remaining remarkably durable and just 0. 7″ thin.
