Brydge Prime Day sale bypasses Apple’s tax with keyboards and docks from $50

- Oct. 13th 2020 12:41 pm ET

From $50
Trusted seller Brydge Technologies LLC via Amazon is offering its 11.0 Pro Wireless Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If Apple’s Magic Keyboard high price tag has gone too far for you, this Brydge alternative is worth a look. It costs a fraction of what Apple charges and Brydge takes things to the next level with an aluminum design. This specific model works with all 11-inch iPad Pro models along with the all-new iPad Air 4. Everything pairs wirelessly over Bluetooth and the entire keyboard is backlit, allowing you to get work done no matter what time of day it is. Check out our hands-on review of the 12.9-inch variant to learn more. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Brydge deals priced from $50.

More Brydge deals:

If there are times when you’d benefit from creating a larger version of your iPad’s screen, be sure to look at the deal we just found on ViewSonic’s pocketable Smart Projector. It’s price has fallen by $80, allowing you to snag it for a new all-time low of $150. This compact projector can run for 2.5 hours on a single charge and is refueled using USB-C.

Brydge 11.0 Pro Wireless Keyboard features:

Fits the iPad Pro 11-inch 1st, 2nd Generation (2018 & 2020) and iPad Air 4 (2020) models. Included with the keyboard, our new snap-on magnetic cover for the perfect solution to protect the back of your 11.0-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air 4 from scratches or dents.

