USB-C adorns ViewSonic’s pocketable Smart Projector: $150 (New low, Save $80)

- Oct. 13th 2020 11:03 am ET

$150
0

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic M1 Mini+ Smart Ultra Portable LED Projector for $149.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $25. This compact projector from ViewSonic measures just four inches in height and width, delivering a pocketable solution that’s easy to take anywhere. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to stream from Netflix, YouTube, and more. An internal battery allows you to watch 480p content for up to 2.5 hours on a single charge. Even better, USB-C is how it is refueled, helping you forge ahead towards that single cable lifestyle we all long for. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you plan on hooking up a Nintendo Switch or something else to your new projector, consider grabbing a Cable Matters Retractable HDMI Cable for $11. I have several of these at home and love that each can be easily collapsed when not in use. UHD support is onboard, ensuring it’s a solution that can be used across most devices without sacrificing picture quality.

Oh, and if you’d like to have a full-fledged streaming media player, I strongly recommend Fire TV 4K. I replaced all of my Apple TVs with it and haven’t looked back. Believe it or not, Prime Day shoppers can snag a Fire TV 4K for $30. Swing by our Fire TV roundup to see what else is in store.

ViewSonic M1 Mini+ Smart Projector features:

  • Measuring only 4×4 inches, this LED projector with WVGA (854x480p) resolution and 1080p support delivers convenient entertainment in nearly any location
  • Integrated Wi-Fi lets you stream and binge from Netflix, YouTube and more
  • An integrated bluetooth JBL speaker delivers big sound in a small package perfect for music and movies at home, or on the go

