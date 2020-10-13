Dick’s Sporing Goods Prime Day Sale takes 50% off Nike, adidas, more from $11

Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Callaway, The North Face, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Under Armour Fleece Big Logo Sweatshirt. This style is currently marked down to $41 and originally was priced at $55. For fall, this sweatshirt can pair perfectly with jeans, joggers, or khaki pants alike. It also comes in several color options and has a fleece interior to help keep you warm in cool temperatures. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump and be sure to check out Amazon’s Prime Day Under Armour Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

