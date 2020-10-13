Under Armour Amazon Prime Day Deals at up to 50% off from just $10

- Oct. 13th 2020 8:38 am ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Under Armour apparel for the whole family. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie in several color options for $22.05 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $38, that’s the lowest price in over five months. This pullover is perfect for all of your fall workouts and can be worn with jeans for casual outings too. It also features sweat-wicking material to help keep you comfortable as well as the fleece material will promote warmth. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Under Armour.

Another notable deal from this sale is the men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in multiple color options for just $13. To compare, this t-shirt was originally priced at $25 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in almost a year. This t-shirt will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe and can be layered during cool weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 18,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

