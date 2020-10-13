Amazon’s offering Levi’s jeans up to 50% off from just $30 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Levi’s jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans for $40.87 shipped. Regularly priced at up to $55, that’s one of the lowest rates we’ve seen in months. These jeans can be dressed up or down seamlessly and they’re available in an array of color options. Plus, the slim fit features a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 13,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

For women, the Wedgie Skinny Jeans are another notable deal from this event. Regularly priced at up to $70, they’re currently marked down to $42. These jeans feature a trendy distressing at the knees and a light wash. It also has a raw edge hem that’s very stylish for the fall season. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews.

You will also want to check out the Under Armour Prime Day Deals that’s offering apparel, accessories, shoes, and more from just $10 Prime shipped.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

