NOCO jump starters and battery chargers fall as low as $21 (Up to 35% off)

- Oct. 13th 2020 4:57 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 35% off NOCO Jump Starters and Battery Chargers. Our top pick from the list of discounts is the GENIUS2 2-Amp Fully-Automatic Smart Charger for $35.36 shipped. This offer takes 30% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. The GENIUS2 boasts a compact design that aims to be your all-in-one car battery backup solution. It is a battery charger, maintainer, trickle charger, and desulfator. The unit makes topping off your car’s battery fully-automatic with no need to worry about overcharging. It’s compatible with all types of vehicles, making it great for everything from lawn mowers to cars, boats, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounts from $21.

More NOCO discounts:

Speaking of batteries, did you see ViewSonic’s pocketable Smart Projector? It runs for 2.5 hours on a single charge and has fallen to $150 for Prime Day. This discount ushers in a new low while also delivering $80 in savings. A USB-C port for charging makes this a modern solution that’ll help you forge ahead towards a single cable lifestyle.

NOCO GENIUS2 Smart Charger features:

  • Meet the GENIUS2 – Similar to our G1100, just better. It’s 34% smaller and delivers 65% more power. It’s the all-in-one solution – battery charger, battery maintainer, trickle charger, plus battery desulfator.
  • Do more with Genius – Designed for 6-volt and 12-volt lead-acid automotive, marine, and deep-cycle batteries, including flooded, gel, AGM, and maintenance-free, plus lithium-ion batteries.
  • Enjoy precision charging – An integrated thermal sensor detects the ambient temperature and alters the charge to eliminate over-charging in hot climates and under-charging in cold climates.

