Prime Day instant Pot deals now live at up to 50% off with offers from $50

- Oct. 13th 2020 3:16 am ET

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Instant Pot products. Prime members can score the 10-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi Cooker for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, like it still fetches at Target, today’s offer is $50 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. This is also one of the best prices we have tracked on any of the the big-boy 10-quart Instant Pot models. With more than enough space to feed the whole family (and then some), this is an ideal 1-pot meal solution. Combining seven small kitchen appliances, it features 13 preset cooking programs, an “elegant” blue LCD display to make selections, a dishwasher-safe stainless steel cooking pot, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 108,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Prime Day Instant Pot deals.

More Prime Day Instant Pot deals:

Prime Day 2020 is now in full swing with deals across every category. You’ll find all of the best options in our deal hub and even more kitchenware right here.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi Cooker:

  • The largest Instant Pot: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, Saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Clear the clutter from your counter and do it all with just one tool
  • Bigger, healthier family meals fast: This massive 10 Quart Duo Nova is Instant Pot’s largest pressure cooker yet. With more cooking capacity than ever before, it is perfect for preparing larger meals up to 10 servings, ideal for feeding a roomful of guests or prepping meals for the entire week. And it cooks food up to 70% faster than other methods

Prime Day 2020 Instant Pot

