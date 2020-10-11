Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals: Save on Apple, smartphones, TVs, much more

- Oct. 11th 2020 12:55 pm ET

Amazon Prime Day week is here and the team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all the best offers over the next few days. While Amazon’s 48-hour sale doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday at 3AM ET, deals are already starting to roll in today. Various other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all also putting on their own events to correspond with Amazon’s sale. Below you’ll all the best Prime Day 2020 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals

Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page through the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.

Amazon:

We know that Amazon will be rolling out some serious discounts on its first-party accessories and products on Prime Day. But many of those deals are not yet available. And, of course, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of these offers. However, the best early Prime Day deals are already live including the Echo Show 5 at a new all-time low of $45. Here are a few other favorites:

Apple:

Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and many others are all expected to drop some notable deals on Apple’s latest tech. In the lead up to Prime Day 2020 we’re already seeing price price drops on AirPods Pro, iPad mini 5, and the latest iPad Pros.

Google:

Google deals will continue to pop up at Amazon and other third-party retailers throughout Prime Day. Early discounts on smartphones are showing up at various storefronts already, headlined by the Galaxy S20 Ultra at $280 off.

General Tech:

Fashion:

Home Goods:

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
