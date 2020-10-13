Build an at-home gym this Prime Day with Sunny Health & Fitness gear from $75

Now that Prime Day is upon us, Amazon is offering a variety of Sunny Health & Fitness workout equipment at up to $360 off. Our favorite from the sale is its Twist Stepper Machine at $75.34 shipped. This deal shaves $44 off what it’s averaged for months and comes within $8 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This affordable piece of workout gear boasts a built-in LCD monitor that serves up metrics ranging from time to calories burned and more. The stepping machine is accompanied by handle bars that set out to keep you balanced while you take your next workout seriously. The unit is sturdy enough to support a weight of up to 250 pounds and non-slip pedals aim to keep you safe during vigorous workouts. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Sunny Health & Fitness discounts.

More Sunny Health & Fitness deals:

Make it a cinch to keep tabs on progress when snagging one of the Withings’ Prime Day discounts we just spotted. There you’ll find smart scales and a thermometer alongside several smartwatch deals priced from $48. Our top pick is a new low on Withings’ Body Smart Scale. This offering pairs with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and many other ecosystems, making it a versatile solution worth having.

Sunny Health & Fitness Twist Stepper features:

Monitor displays your Time, Calories, Count, and Scan, you will be able to see your results to keep you motivated and on pace.

This stepper has Handle Bars to help keep you balanced while you step. Great for beginners who are new to the stepping world.

Tone both your core and lower body while performing fun and effective stepping actions to work deep muscles without putting extreme pressure on bones and joints.

