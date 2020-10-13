Withings’ Prime Day smart scale, watch, and thermometer discounts start at $48

- Oct. 13th 2020 9:41 am ET

Amazon is offering the Withings Body Smart Scale for $47.95 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This smart scale from Withings is available in two colorways and aims to make your weight goal progress a cinch to track. Not only will you see weight measurements, you’ll also be able to keep tabs on BMI, a metric that provides a clearer picture of your body’s overall condition. Buyers of this scale will benefit from broad support across everything from Apple Watch to Apple Health, Fitbit, Google Fit, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Withings scale, smartwatch, and thermometer discounts.

More Withings discounts:

Another discount you may be interested in involves Philips’ SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band. Buyers can score it for $160, a price that shaves $40 off what you’d typically have to spend. This Philips product is touted as a “clinically proven” solution able to reduce snoring with an impressive report that “86% of users” have noticed improvement.

Oh, and don’t forget that you can keep the deals rolling when bookmarking and routinely revisiting our handy Prime Day 2020 guide.

Withings Body Smart Scale features:

  • See progress during each weigh-in with weight trend screen to stay motivated and know immediately if you are on the right track with BMI.
  • this smart scale syncs with Apple Watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit.
  • Data from every weigh-in appears automatically via Wi-Fi in the free Health Mate app

