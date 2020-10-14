DEWALT Prime Day sale cuts up to 45% off blades, stepladders, more from $10

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 45% off select DEWALT gear. Our top pick from the sale is this 5-piece Nut Driver Set for $9.98 Prime shipped. This deal delivers 45% in savings when compared with Lowe’s and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $2. Tightening and loosening nuts by hand can be tedious and difficult at times. With this convenient DEWALT set you’ll be able to hand off that monotonous task to an impact driver or wrench, paving the way for a much faster completion. Each unit implements an industrial strength magnet to bolster retention. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more DEWALT discounts.

More DEWALT discounts:

While you’re at it, don’t forget to peruse NOCO’s Prime Day sale. There you’ll find everything from jump starters to battery chargers for as low as $21. These discounts make now a great time to plan ahead and be prepared for a dead battery. And for the latest Prime Day deals, be sure to periodically refresh our handy guide.

DEWALT 5-piece Nut Driver Set features:

Product designed for use in Impact Drivers and Wrenches

Recessed Corners = drives on flats which minimzes shavings

Industrial strength magnet maximizes fastener retention

