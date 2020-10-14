Nordstrom Rack’s Running Shoe Sale takes up to 65% off ASICS, Brooks, more

- Oct. 14th 2020 5:13 pm ET

Nordstrom Rack’s Running Event takes up to 65% off top brand shoes including ASICS, New Balance, Brooks, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The ASICS GT-2000 8 Knit Running Shoes are on sale for $80, which is down from its original rate of $120. These shoes are great for fall runs with lightweight and breathable material. They’re also flexible and cushioned for added comfort. You can also choose from four versatile color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Finish Line Great Fall Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, and more.

