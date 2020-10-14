Sunny Health & Fitness’ Magnetic Rowing Machine is $278 off, now $246.50

- Oct. 14th 2020 9:43 am ET

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Full-Motion Magnetic Rowing Machine for $246.49 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $278 off what it’s been averaging at Amazon over the last six months and comes within $17 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This rowing machine features a magnetic tension system that allows riders to easily choose between eight levels of adjustable resistance. Full-motion arms ensure you’re getting a great workout and you can always shake up your workout by rowing just one side individually. A built-in LCD display showcases time, number of reps, calories burned, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While not entirely the same workout, you can come close with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Row-N-Ride Trainer at $102. A clear advantage to taking this route is that your new piece of workout equipment won’t require nearly as much space. More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

And that’s not all, swing by yesterday’s selection of Sunny Health & Fitness discounts to find options priced from $75. Available options include a stepper, bike desk, and a few treadmills. Without question, now is an excellent time to finally create that at-home gym you’ve been wanting.

Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine features:

  • Magnetic tension system with 8 levels of adjustable resistance
  • The full motion arms allows for full range of motion while pulling against the resistance
  • Digital computer displays: time, count, calories, total count, and scan

