Gold Box electric toothbrush sale up to 30% off with deals from $26 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (94% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering 30% or more off Aquasonic whitening toothbrushes. The AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush bundle is down to $26 shipped. Regularly $37 or so, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it might not be one of the big brands, it is also significantly more affordable with eight included DuPont brush heads and more. The brush itself features an IPX7 water-resistance, four brushing modes, and wireless charging. But you’ll also receive a charging travel case to use while on-the-go. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 16,000 customers. Head below for more deals.

You can score the Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for slightly less at $25 Prime shipped. While it does carry the brand name, this is a more bare bones package with one brush head and no case for just $1 less. Either way you’re getting a trustworthy toothbrush, but just keep in mind all of the extras AquaSonic provides.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Aquasonic sale for additional electric toothbrush deals from $26 shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for more personal care and household essential deals.

More on the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush:

40,000 VPM SMART TOOTHBRUSH – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

