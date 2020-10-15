Build a home media server with Intel’s NUC 8 Mini PC from $263 (Up to 22% off)

Amazon currently offers the Intel NUC 8 Core i5 Mainstream Kit for $307.73 shipped. Down from its $399 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and marks a new all-time low. As one of Intel’s more recent miniature computers, the NUC 8 delvers an 8th Generation Bean Canyon Core i5 processor. The low-profile design allows you to add up to 32GB of RAM via two SODIMM slots which is complemented by room for an M.2 SSD and 2.5-inch hard drive, all of which you’ll have to supply yourself. Ideal for using as a home media server with Plex and more, there’s four USB 3.0 slots, a Thunderbolt 3 port, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is offering the Core i3 version of Intel NUC 8 for $262.99. Down from its $305 going rate, today’s offer saves you $42 and marks the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon. Featuring the same 32GB of RAM support and M.2 slot, this model ditches the ability to add a 2.5-inch hard drive while providing a more compact design than the featured model. You’re also getting the same selection of I/O here, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Regardless of which model you pick up, using your savings on the Kingston A400 240G Internal M.2 SSD at $35 is a great way to kickstart either of the NUC. Or if you’re looking to pick up some RAM, this 8GB kit will only run you $32.

Intel NUC 8 features:

The NUC Bean Canyon i5 Kit (Tall) from Intel is a partially equipped barebones system that comes pre-installed with a 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5-8259U quad-core processor and two SO-DIMM slots that can hold up to 32GB of DDR4 2400 MHz memory chips.

