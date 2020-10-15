Say goodbye to your house key with Kwikset’s SmartCode Deadbolt: $79 ($21 off)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset SmartCode 913 Keypad Deadbolt for $79.16 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $21 off the going rate and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since May. I’ve been using a couple of similar Kwikset deadbolts at my home for about a year now and have had zero issues with them. Installation was simple and I love that I no longer have to carry a key since I can just use a passcode to gain entry. This specific lock supports auto-lock functionality, allowing it to secure itself after 30 seconds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If you need a new door handle to go with today’s purchase, be sure to peek at the AmazonBasics Victory Door Lever for $19. It installs easily and only requires you to have a Phillips head screwdriver at your disposal. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 450 Amazon shoppers.
Have a door that’s not deadbolt-ready? No problem. Right now you can take advantage of a deal we spotted on DEWALT’s Door Lock Installation Kit at $23.50. Buyers stand to save 25% off, making now a great time to add this to your tool collection. It’s durable enough to work not only on wooden doors, but metal as well.
Kwikset SmartCode 913 Keypad Deadbolt features:
- Key less entry touch pad with a motorized deadbolt and sleek interior; Includes traditional key functionality for peace of mind
- 10 digit back lit audible keypad, one touch locking, 30 second auto lock option, and 16 customizable access codes for increased security
- BHMA Grade 2 certified, UL certified with 20 minute fire rating, and features SmartKey re key technology with Bump Guard protection
