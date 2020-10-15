Say goodbye to your house key with Kwikset’s SmartCode Deadbolt: $79 ($21 off)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset SmartCode 913 Keypad Deadbolt for $79.16 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $21 off the going rate and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since May. I’ve been using a couple of similar Kwikset deadbolts at my home for about a year now and have had zero issues with them. Installation was simple and I love that I no longer have to carry a key since I can just use a passcode to gain entry. This specific lock supports auto-lock functionality, allowing it to secure itself after 30 seconds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you need a new door handle to go with today’s purchase, be sure to peek at the AmazonBasics Victory Door Lever for $19. It installs easily and only requires you to have a Phillips head screwdriver at your disposal. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 450 Amazon shoppers.

Have a door that’s not deadbolt-ready? No problem. Right now you can take advantage of a deal we spotted on DEWALT’s Door Lock Installation Kit at $23.50. Buyers stand to save 25% off, making now a great time to add this to your tool collection. It’s durable enough to work not only on wooden doors, but metal as well.

Kwikset SmartCode 913 Keypad Deadbolt features:

Key less entry touch pad with a motorized deadbolt and sleek interior; Includes traditional key functionality for peace of mind

10 digit back lit audible keypad, one touch locking, 30 second auto lock option, and 16 customizable access codes for increased security

BHMA Grade 2 certified, UL certified with 20 minute fire rating, and features SmartKey re key technology with Bump Guard protection

