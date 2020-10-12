Grabbing a smart lock this Prime Day? DEWALT’s Installation Kit has hit $23.50

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Bi-Metal Door Lock Installation Kit (D180004) for $23.46 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s roughly 25% off the going rate there and is the best we can find right now. Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow, arguably marking what will be one of the best times this year to shop for a new smart lock. If you’ve been wanting to make the switch but your door lacks the cutouts required for a deadbolt, this kit is here to save the day. It’s ready to tackle not only wooden doors, but metal ones as well. This makes it a solid choice for now and the future. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you only plan to tackle wooden doors, you could bag even more savings by grabbing IRWIN’s Installation Kit at $16. I actually used a similar kit from IRWIN to install deadbolts in my last house. It got the job done while keeping cost low. Rated 4/5 stars by over 750 Amazon shoppers.

Be better prepared for a variety of projects and outdoor adventures with Kershaw’s Chill EDC Pocket Knife. Amazon pricing has fallen to $21.50, an offer that ushers in a new 2020 low. Buyers will garner a 3.1-inch 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade with a non-reflective coating that delivers a matte-like appearance.

DEWALT Bi-Metal Door Lock Installation Kit features:

Designed to fit the most common lock sizes in use today

Works well with metal or wood doors

Includes hole saw consisting of durable M3 steel

Also includes backing plates reinforced to counteract warping

Backing plates also aid in easy disassembly from the mandrel

