Grabbing a smart lock this Prime Day? DEWALT’s Installation Kit has hit $23.50

- Oct. 12th 2020 9:43 am ET

$23.50
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Bi-Metal Door Lock Installation Kit (D180004) for $23.46 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s roughly 25% off the going rate there and is the best we can find right now. Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow, arguably marking what will be one of the best times this year to shop for a new smart lock. If you’ve been wanting to make the switch but your door lacks the cutouts required for a deadbolt, this kit is here to save the day. It’s ready to tackle not only wooden doors, but metal ones as well. This makes it a solid choice for now and the future. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you only plan to tackle wooden doors, you could bag even more savings by grabbing IRWIN’s Installation Kit at $16. I actually used a similar kit from IRWIN to install deadbolts in my last house. It got the job done while keeping cost low. Rated 4/5 stars by over 750 Amazon shoppers.

Be better prepared for a variety of projects and outdoor adventures with Kershaw’s Chill EDC Pocket Knife. Amazon pricing has fallen to $21.50, an offer that ushers in a new 2020 low. Buyers will garner a 3.1-inch 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade with a non-reflective coating that delivers a matte-like appearance.

DEWALT Bi-Metal Door Lock Installation Kit features:

  • Designed to fit the most common lock sizes in use today
  • Works well with metal or wood doors
  • Includes hole saw consisting of durable M3 steel
  • Also includes backing plates reinforced to counteract warping
  • Backing plates also aid in easy disassembly from the mandrel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$23.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2020 Dewalt

About the Author