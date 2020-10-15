RoomMates wall decals up to 60% off: Mario, Pokemon, Trolls, more from $5.50

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the highly-rated RoomMates Peel And Stick Wall Decals. First up, the RoomMates Nintendo Mario Kart 8 set, which is now down to $5.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $14, it sells for closer to $8 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Made in the USA, this set include 44 decals ranging in size from 1.3-inches to 10.7-inches wide. The simple peel and stick design applies to “any smooth surface” and are removable “with no sticky residue.” Rated 4+ stars from over 740 Amazon customers. Head below for more RoomMates wall decal deals.

More RoomMates wall decal deals:

Today’s offer are about as low as it gets for highly-rated options. But you might want to give the RoomMates Nintendo Super Mario Build A Scene set a closer look if you’re looking for something more substantial for the game room.

Anyone interested in these Mario and Pokemon wall decals will likely want to browse through our hands-on Mario All-Stars review as well as all of the latest details on Mario Kart Live. You might also want to check out the new Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion and the latest Sonic 30th Anniversary gear from Funko Pop! as well.

More on the RoomMates Nintendo Mario Kart 8 wall decals:

Comes with 44 wall decals; Decal range size 1.3incheswide x 1.6incheshigh to 12incheswide x 10.7incheshigh

Easy to apply just peel and stick

Applies to any smooth surface

Decals are removable and repositionable with no sticky residue

Wall Decals made in the USA

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!