New Sonic 30th Anniversary gear from Funko Pop! + Encyclo-speed-ia book, more

- Sep. 24th 2020 5:14 pm ET

0

While the Sonic 30th Anniversary doesn’t officially kick-off until 2021, we’re already starting to see some new gear from Funko Pop! as well as a solid pre-order deal on the new Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia. While Nintendo might have just kicked off the SEGA 60th Anniversary sale (started in 1960), we are now turning our attention to the brand’s world-famous hedgehog. Head below for details on the early Sonic 30th Anniversary gear.

Sonic 30th Anniversary Funko Pop!:

First up, let’s take a quick look at the first Sonic 30th Anniversary Funko Pop! figures. We are getting a new Running Sonic The Hedgehog and the Silver Sonic The Hedgehog variant. These stylized collectibles stand 3.75 inches tall like usual and will be joined by a pair of variants including the Running Sonic Flocked Funko Shop exclusive and the Silver GITD exclusive to Hot Topic.

The new Running Sonic The Hedgehog Vinyl Figure and Silver Sonic The Hedgehog are both up for pre-order at Amazon for $10.99 Prime shipped. Both of these fall under the Amazon pre-order price guarantee, which means you’ll be charged the lowest price they drop to between now and the December 20, 2020 release date anyways.

Sonic 30th Anniversary book

Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia:

Next up, we are taking a look at the new Sonic 30th Anniversary Encyclo-speed-ia Hardcover Book. Releasing in celebration of the landmark anniversary, this is a “full-color hardcover historical retrospective that explores nearly every one of the blue speedster’s video game appearances!” Courtesy of well-known video game book publisher Dark Horse, the book features 256 pages of “extensive lore and exhaustive detail” on each of Sonic’s appearances through the years.

Also part of the Amazon pre-order price guarantee, this one is now available to order at 10% off. Carrying a $50 MSRP, it is now down at $44.99 on Amazon, and you’ll be charged the lowest price it hits between now and the June 1, 2021 release day.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While Sonic’s big anniversary might not be until next year, it is nice to see some of the early gear hit now. While rumors have bombarded the internet over the last little while regrading a possible Microsoft purchase of SEGA, it has already confirmed we won’t be hearing anything about that at TGS. While the internet will be the internet, and after the $7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda was confirmed, we should have expected as much. Either way, even if Microsoft owns SEGA by this time next year, it and Sonic’s anniversary is on the way regardless and Funko Pop! is the first out of the gate.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
News SEGA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard