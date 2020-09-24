While the Sonic 30th Anniversary doesn’t officially kick-off until 2021, we’re already starting to see some new gear from Funko Pop! as well as a solid pre-order deal on the new Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia. While Nintendo might have just kicked off the SEGA 60th Anniversary sale (started in 1960), we are now turning our attention to the brand’s world-famous hedgehog. Head below for details on the early Sonic 30th Anniversary gear.

Sonic 30th Anniversary Funko Pop!:

First up, let’s take a quick look at the first Sonic 30th Anniversary Funko Pop! figures. We are getting a new Running Sonic The Hedgehog and the Silver Sonic The Hedgehog variant. These stylized collectibles stand 3.75 inches tall like usual and will be joined by a pair of variants including the Running Sonic Flocked Funko Shop exclusive and the Silver GITD exclusive to Hot Topic.

The new Running Sonic The Hedgehog Vinyl Figure and Silver Sonic The Hedgehog are both up for pre-order at Amazon for $10.99 Prime shipped. Both of these fall under the Amazon pre-order price guarantee, which means you’ll be charged the lowest price they drop to between now and the December 20, 2020 release date anyways.

Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia:

Next up, we are taking a look at the new Sonic 30th Anniversary Encyclo-speed-ia Hardcover Book. Releasing in celebration of the landmark anniversary, this is a “full-color hardcover historical retrospective that explores nearly every one of the blue speedster’s video game appearances!” Courtesy of well-known video game book publisher Dark Horse, the book features 256 pages of “extensive lore and exhaustive detail” on each of Sonic’s appearances through the years.

Also part of the Amazon pre-order price guarantee, this one is now available to order at 10% off. Carrying a $50 MSRP, it is now down at $44.99 on Amazon, and you’ll be charged the lowest price it hits between now and the June 1, 2021 release day.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While Sonic’s big anniversary might not be until next year, it is nice to see some of the early gear hit now. While rumors have bombarded the internet over the last little while regrading a possible Microsoft purchase of SEGA, it has already confirmed we won’t be hearing anything about that at TGS. While the internet will be the internet, and after the $7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda was confirmed, we should have expected as much. Either way, even if Microsoft owns SEGA by this time next year, it and Sonic’s anniversary is on the way regardless and Funko Pop! is the first out of the gate.

