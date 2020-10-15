Kickstart your home security setup with YI smart cameras from $28 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, YI Technology via Amazon is taking 30% off a selection of its smart home security cameras and more starting at $27.99 shipped. Our top pick is the YI Smart Dome Security Camera at $38.99. Down from its $56 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $17 in savings, matches the best we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest we’ve seen throughout 2020. This smart home camera delivers a more affordable package than the competition while still packing 1080p recording and other notable features. It’ll pair with both your Alexa or Assistant setup while yielding smartphone control and local video storage via a microSD card slot. That’s on top of object recognition, time lapse features, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 935 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable YI deals:

But if none of those discounted options are quite what you’re looking for, going with the more affordable Wyze Cam at $26 might be a better call. This #1 best-seller delivers a more compact design than the lead deal, or anything else in the YI sale for that matter. You’ll just miss out on some of the more advanced object recognition and other features.

YI Smart Dome Security Camera features:

Differentiates humans and pets from moving objects, resulting in more relevant alerts for you. Its abnormal sound detection will alert you of noises. Paired with its and two-way audio-feature, this security camera can function as a pet camera. *Works with Alexa & Google.

