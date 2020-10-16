Score this AmazonBasics 30-inch Pet Crate while it’s $29 (Save 26%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 30-inch Pet Crate for $28.99 shipped. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This pet crate features a sturdy metal construction that can be folded flat for easily moving it around. A door along the front ensuring it is easy to let your pet inside and out. Once assembled, the entire thing measures 30- by 19- by 21-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab Multipet’s Gumby Dog Toy at $4. This plush-filled solution squeaks and measures 9 inches in length. With nearly 9,000 reviews so far, on average Amazon shoppers leave a 4.4/5 star rating.

Now that your pet has a fresh place to crash, it may be time to treat yourself. Right now you can grab Zinus’ 8-inch Gel Memory Foam King Mattress for $245. This price ushers in a new Amazon low while simultaneously offering up $134 in savings.

AmazonBasics 30-inch Pet Crate features:

Dog crate with single-door design for front entry

Two slide-bolt door latches for increased safety and security

Sturdy metal construction; folds flat for easy storage/portability

