Score this AmazonBasics 30-inch Pet Crate while it’s $29 (Save 26%)

- Oct. 16th 2020 3:44 pm ET

$29
0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 30-inch Pet Crate for $28.99 shipped. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This pet crate features a sturdy metal construction that can be folded flat for easily moving it around. A door along the front ensuring it is easy to let your pet inside and out. Once assembled, the entire thing measures 30- by 19- by 21-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab Multipet’s Gumby Dog Toy at $4. This plush-filled solution squeaks and measures 9 inches in length. With nearly 9,000 reviews so far, on average Amazon shoppers leave a 4.4/5 star rating.

Now that your pet has a fresh place to crash, it may be time to treat yourself. Right now you can grab Zinus’ 8-inch Gel Memory Foam King Mattress for $245. This price ushers in a new Amazon low while simultaneously offering up $134 in savings.

AmazonBasics 30-inch Pet Crate features:

  • Dog crate with single-door design for front entry
  • Two slide-bolt door latches for increased safety and security
  • Sturdy metal construction; folds flat for easy storage/portability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$29
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
AmazonBasics

About the Author