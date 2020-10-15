Zinus’ 8-inch Gel Memory Foam King Mattress sinks to $245 (New low, Save $134)

Amazon is offering the Zinus 8-inch Gel Memory Foam King Mattress for $244.99 shipped. Note: There is currently a 5- to 7-day shipping delay. Today’s deal shaves $134 off what it has been fetching and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $17. This mattress utilizes gel-infused memory foam to keep you cool and comfortable. Zinus’ formula includes 2-inches of cooling gel memory foam, 2-inches of open-cell comfort foam, and 4-inches of durable support foam. The unit is backed by a Zinus 10-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A new mattress likely means you’re also due for a fresh pair of pillows. Thankfully, today’s savings can fully cover two AmazonBasics King Bed Pillows at $35. They’re said to offer “a plush feel” and will arrive in a vacuum-sealed package. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 9,000 Amazon shoppers.

Make your sleep even more restful by securing your door with Kwikset’s SmartCode Deadbolt. Automatic locking can be triggered after 30 seconds, ensuring you’ll never have to wonder if the door is secured. A new $21 discount allows you to scoop it up for $79.

Zinus King Mattress features:

  • Enjoy more comfortable nights with a mattress that keeps you cool and cradles your joints in pressure relieving support; it’s all thanks to the magic of our gel-infused memory foam and revolutionary pressure-relief foam
  • Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content
  • Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours

