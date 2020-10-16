Armor All’s 24-pack of Microfiber Car Towels now $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $18+)

Amazon is now offering a 24-pack of Armor All Microfiber Car Cleaning Towels for $13.21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just remember to clip the $2 on-page coupon to redeem the lowest possible price. This package sold for over $30 for years before it dropped down to the $19 range at the top of the year, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Perfect for the car, furniture, or other heavy-duty cleaning/drying tasks, this is a 24-pack of soft microfiber cleaning cloths that provide “lint and streak-free results.” But best of all, they are designed to hold up in the washer so you can clean and re-use them as you see fit. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you’re looking for something a little bit more substantial, the AmazonBasics Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber Cleaning Cloths starting from $12 are a safe bet. Or just go with the highly-rated Zwipes Microfiber Towel Cleaning Cloths from $12.50 or so instead. While both great options, the 24-pack above is a better per-cloth value, and they certainly won’t go to waste.

More on the Armor All Microfiber Car Cleaning Towels:

Super soft microfiber cleaning cloth to safely clean surfaces – wedges dirt and moisture between fibers to provide lint and streak-free results that are safe on hard vehicle surfaces like paints and clear coats. This microfiber towel value pack of cleaning cloths with microfibers have nearly unlimited uses, from cleaning off the stove top in the home or detailing your vehicle to get a professional shine and more.

