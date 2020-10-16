Rivet’s elegant 2-Tier Floating Shelf settles at $42 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern 2-Tier Floating Shelf for $41.96 shipped. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This floating shelf offers up a clean and simple style that’s bound to modernize your space. The entire thing measures 17.7- by 32.5- by 5.9-inches. In the event that it becomes dusty or dirty, Amazon touts that it “wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If all you’re looking to do is prop up a couple of picture frames, check out Command’s $20 Ledge. While not as large as the lead deal, it’s less than half of the price. Best of all, no tools are required for installation thanks to “revolutionary Command adhesive.”

And while you’re at it, be sure to take a moment and swing by today’s Amazon Gold Box. There you’ll find a nice variety of mattresses, covers, and more priced from $15. Don’t sleep on this as it will expire at the end of the day. Our favorite discount is on Zinus’ 4-inch Memory Foam Twin Mattress Cover at $37.

Amazon Rivet Modern 2-Tier Floating Shelf features:

This freestanding unit offers a modern take on shelving with 2 shelves connected by a crisscrossing, diamond-shaped iron frame. The rubberwood veneer gives this unit a convincing natural look, and the gold-colored iron provides a sense of luxury.

