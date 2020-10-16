Score a new low on the Moto G Stylus Android smartphone at $240 (Save 20%)

- Oct. 16th 2020 4:35 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Moto G Stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for $239.99 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price cut by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Moto G Stylus packs 128GB of onboard storage alongside 2-day battery life and a 48MP triple camera system. Motorola completes the package with an integrated stylus for taking notes, drawing, and more. In our hands-on review, we found the Moto G Stylus to deliver a decent package. But we recommended waiting for a discount, making today’s price cut the perfect time to lock-in the handset. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Update: Amazon is now offering the unlocked Moto G7 power for $131.99. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 47% discount and returns the price to its all-time low tracked only once before back in June. Sporting a 6.2-inch Max Vision display, this smartphone delivers a similar Android experience as above, but with 32GB of onboard storage and a single 12MP rear camera. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be taking advantage of the expandable storage found on the Moto G Stylus. Grabbing Samsung’s 128GB microSDXC card for $18.50 will double the storage available on your new handset, giving you plenty of room for photos, videos, and more. Plus, this microSD card comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 46,000 customers.

Then be sure to dive into all of the best Android app deals and freebies from earlier today. With a collection of productivity apps, games, and more up for the taking, our roundup is a great way to load up your new handset without having to pay full price, or even spend a cent in some cases.

Moto G Stylus features:

With its 48 MP, AI-powered triple camera system, moto g stylus captures outstanding shots in every situation. Sharper, brighter low-light photos with a 48 MP1 main sensor featuring Night Vision. Thrilling ultra-wide action videos. And incredibly detailed close-up shots up to 2cm away.

