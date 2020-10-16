OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone includes a $20 GC + SIM kit at $399 ($548 value)

B&H currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a $20 B&H Gift Card and 1-month SIM card kit for $399 shipped. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer saves you 28% when factoring the added value into account and marks the best price we’ve seen to date. While the new OnePlus 8T just rolled out, those who are in the market for a budget-friendly smartphone can save even more with the previous-generation model. 7T delivers a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display alongside 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of onboard storage. There’s also a 48MP triple camera array, Warp Charge technology, and a USB-C port. Over 245 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Protect your new smartphone by using a portion of your savings to pick up Spigen’s Rugged Armor case for the OnePlus 7T. It’ll protect your handset with a carbon fiber design and will only run you $12 at Amazon. Plus, it comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers for added assurance.

Over in our Android guide, we’re still seeing a new all-time low on the Moto G Stylus Android smartphone, which has dropped to $240. Then be sure to dive into all of the best Android app deals and freebies that are still live in our most recent roundup.

OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone features:

With a responsive 90 Hz refresh rate and the latest HDR10+ technology, the OnePlus 7T’s Fluid Display is smooth, vivid, and incredibly immersive. If it sounds too good to be true, just wait until you see it. Day or night, near or far, moving or still—no matter where life takes you, always be ready to capture something amazing. The OnePlus 7T’s three independent cameras work in concert for exceptional versatility, stunning clarity, and accurate color reproduction.

