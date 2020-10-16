QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor logs to Apple Health: $80 (Save $20)

- Oct. 16th 2020 12:41 pm ET

$80
Amazon is offering the QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This versatile blood pressure monitor supports everything from iPhone to Android, Apple Watch to Kindle, and the list goes on. It integrates with Apple Health, making it a cinch for iOS users to quickly and securely track stats at a glance. Battery life is said to last “up to a year with frequent use.” Wireless connectivity promotes cable-free health check-ups. Rated 4/5 stars.

Dial back spending when opting for Omron’s Bronze Blood Pressure Monitor instead. Pricing is set at at $35, reducing overall expense by more than half. This device does forfeit wireless and smart connectivity, but 14 historical measurements are kept locally on it.

Now that Apple Watch Series 6 has been released, blood oxygen monitoring is arguably going to become more mainstream than ever. Thankfully more affordable devices exist with this technology. In fact, just a few weeks ago Amazfit Band 5 debuted from $45. Alexa is onboard and wearers can anticipate up to 15-day battery life. Read all about it in our launch coverage.

QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor features:

  • CLINICAL ACCURACY AT HOME and ON-THE-GO: easily monitor your blood pressure in the comfort of your home, when traveling, or at work, trusted by healthcare professionals. Refer to the manual for the best results.
  • EASY SETUP: wireless, connects to your smartphone via free App. Works with Apple Watch or Android Wear (iOS 10.0 or later, Kindle, Android 5 or later, Android Wear and Apple Watch. Requires Bluetooth 4.0.and up).
  • SMART DESIGN: this stylish, very light and portable, one-piece wide-range cuff fits standard to large adult upper arms 8.7-14.6 in circumference (22-37cm), fully wireless, light, discrete. Battery life up to a year of frequent use.

