Amazon discounts collectible toys up to 50% off + Halloween costumes from $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of collectible toys at up to 50% off. One of our top picks is the Calico Critters Blooming Flower Shop at $24.99 Prime shipped. Down from $35, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If your young one collects Calico Critters, this is a must-have playset. The Blooming Flower Shop includes the shop, furniture, flowers, a terrace, vases, and much more. It connects to other town structures and allows you to mix-and-match with other Calico Critters. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Be sure to swing by Amazon’s roundup of other collectible toys, as there are a few pages worth of deals available. Head below for other great deals.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is also offering up to 35% off Children’s Halloween Costumes. One of our favorites is Rubie’s Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man Toddler Costume for $13.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $20 or more and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this size. Spider-Man is making a comeback with kids of all ages thanks to Marvel’s reboot. If your young one is ready to sling webs this Halloween, today’s deal is a great purchase that will give them plenty of fun. Rated 4.3/5 stars. There’s plenty of other options on sale, so be sure to check out Amazon’s landing page to see everything available.

Looking for other toys and collectibles? Check out Amazon’s Holiday Toy List that details 2020’s must-haves. You’ll find LEGO, STEAM, and much more listed out here, so if you’re stumped on what to shop for this holiday season, Amazon has your back.

Calico Critters Blooming Flower Shop features:

Blooming flower shop includes: shop, furniture, assorted flowers, Terrace, vases, gift boxes and accessories

Connects to other Town structures

Mix and match with other Calico Critters play sets to create a whole Calico Critters Village!

Calico Critters of calico Village are timeless, classic toys that delight children and promote wholesome family values

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!