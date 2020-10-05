To kick off the week, Amazon is unleashing its annual holiday gift guides spanning just about every category with all of this year’s hottest releases. While Prime Day is just over a week away at this point, we’re now turning our attention to the Amazon Holiday Toy List for 2020. If there’s a toy that’s bound to fly off the shelves or will be a must-have for under the tree, odds are it’s in the gift guide this year. So be sure to head below for a closer look and all the details on what made the cut this year.

Amazon details the best toys of 2020

Technology aside, scoring the hottest toys each holiday season can be one of the more challenging tasks for checking everyone off your wish list. And even though we’re only in October, retailers like Kohl’s have already showcased what it thinks will be the most sought after buys of the year in the toy space. But now Amazon is formally getting in on the action by detailing this year’s Holiday Toy List.

Aside from just listing out some of its most popular toys as we head into the holiday season, Amazon is also breaking down everything by brands and other properties. It’s not surprising that LEGO is making a big appearance in this year’s Holiday Toy List, being display front and center on the homepage. But you’ll also find some of the regular front runners like NERF, Barbie, Hasbro, and even Nintendo. Marvel and Star Wars are still as big as ever, but you’ll also find Frozen II, PAW Patrol HotWheels, and much more.

Amazon is also mixing it up from what we’ve come to expect with where electronics fit into toy lists. This time around, the retailer is focusing more on actual kid-friendly devices instead of recommending 4K TVs and the like as we’ve seen in previous years. While it should be no surprise, you’ll find Amazon’s own Fire HD Kids Tablet and Kindle eReaders included here.

There’s also plenty of STEAM-focused buys in the Holiday Toy List from Amazon this year, as well. Its LaunchPad section is packed with everything from Osmo learning kits for the little ones to more in-depth coding robots from littleBits and everything in between.

Once you’ve planned out how to tackle the holiday toy shopping, be sure to dive into the rest of Amazon’s gift guides this year. We’ve already taken an in-depth look at the highlights from its electronics offerings, as well as all of the best home goods as well as beauty and fashion buys. Of course, be sure to read up on our tips and tricks for scoring the best deals, as well now that Prime Day is right around the corner.

